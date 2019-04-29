The Washington Post

MARY R. SEXTON (1922 - 2019)
Service Information
Solimine Funeral Homes
426 Broadway
Lynn, MA
01904
(781)-595-1492
Visitation
Thursday, May 2, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Solimine Funeral Homes
426 Broadway
Lynn, MA 01904
Funeral
Friday, May 3, 2019
9:30 AM
Solimine Funeral Homes
426 Broadway
Lynn, MA 01904
Funeral Mass
Friday, May 3, 2019
10:30 AM
Sacred Heart Church
571 Boston Street
Lynn, MA
MARY R. SEXTON  

Of Lynn, MA, April 25, 2019, Mary R. (Doyle), age 96, wife of the late George P. Sexton; mother of Dorothy McGinn and her husband David of Clifton, VA, Attorney Gerard J. Sexton of Haymarket, VA, Attorney James W. Sexton and his wife Sandra of Lynn, MA, and the late Thomas Sexton. Sister of the late Sr. Marie Lourdes (Doyle) (CSJ, and the late Betty Kelley. Services will be held in Lynn, MA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mary's memory to the Congregation of The Sisters of St. Joseph of Boston, for the retirement needs of the Sisters, 637 Cambridge St. Brighton, MA 02135.
Published in The Washington Post on Apr. 29, 2019
