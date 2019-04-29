MARY R. SEXTON
Of Lynn, MA, April 25, 2019, Mary R. (Doyle), age 96, wife of the late George P. Sexton; mother of Dorothy McGinn and her husband David of Clifton, VA, Attorney Gerard J. Sexton of Haymarket, VA, Attorney James W. Sexton and his wife Sandra of Lynn, MA, and the late Thomas Sexton. Sister of the late Sr. Marie Lourdes (Doyle) (CSJ, and the late Betty Kelley. Services will be held in Lynn, MA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mary's memory to the Congregation of The Sisters of St. Joseph of Boston, for the retirement needs of the Sisters, 637 Cambridge St. Brighton, MA 02135.
Arrangements, directions, and guestbook at