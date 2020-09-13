1/1
MARY RAINSFORD
Mary Fontana Rainsford   
On September 6, 2020 Mary passed away peacefully at 97, surrounded by family in Bethesda, MD. Mary was born in 1922 in Chicago. She is predeceased by her mother Pauline Ribbke (nee Radostits), father Frank Fontana, and husband, Desmond Rainsford. She was mother to Frank, Beth, Shirley (Carr), Katherine (Calvo), and Kevin. Grandmother to Marcus Bruno; Joshua, Michael, and Rob Carr; Sean and Leah Calvo; Kara, Lucia, and Tyler Rainsford. Great-grandmother to Hollis, RIV, and Ellia Carr. After retirement from the Chicago Board of Education, she lived with her children in California, Florida, Washington, DC, and Bethesda. In recent years, she enjoyed life with her daughter Katherine, granddaughter, Leah, son-in-law, Ahmed, and his mother, Lupe in Bethesda. Mary's boundless energy and positivity sparked joy in the lives of others. Visitation: September 18, Baldwin-Fairchild Oaklawn Chapel in Sanford, FL. Funeral mass: September 19, Church of the Nativity in Longwood, FL (nativity.org/livestream) at 11 a.m. (EDT). Interment: Glen Haven Memorial Park, Winter Park, FL.

Published in The Washington Post on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Visitation
Baldwin-Fairchild Oaklawn/LM
SEP
19
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Church of the Nativity
Funeral services provided by
Baldwin-Fairchild Oaklawn/LM
5000 COUNTY ROAD 46A
Sanford, FL 32771
4073224263
September 13, 2020
Little Mary as I called her met when her family relocated to Washington DC; I rented them an apartment at Catheral Court. We kept each other company daily. She was a wonderful woman with a big heart ❤ for her family.
Sheila Groves
Friend
September 12, 2020
To Kathy and family : I was saddened to hear of your Mothers passing ,my prayers go out to you at this time of loss .My aunt -in law Mary Gleason here in Chgo was always speaking of her Cousin fondly and their growing up years together as young ladies .Now they are both together in Gods care .
Joan Rzonca
Family
September 12, 2020
The FTD Beautiful Spirit Basket
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Grettel Wimmer
