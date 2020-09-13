MARY RAINSFORD

Mary Fontana Rainsford
On September 6, 2020 Mary passed away peacefully at 97, surrounded by family in Bethesda, MD. Mary was born in 1922 in Chicago. She is predeceased by her mother Pauline Ribbke (nee Radostits), father Frank Fontana, and husband, Desmond Rainsford. She was mother to Frank, Beth, Shirley (Carr), Katherine (Calvo), and Kevin. Grandmother to Marcus Bruno; Joshua, Michael, and Rob Carr; Sean and Leah Calvo; Kara, Lucia, and Tyler Rainsford. Great-grandmother to Hollis, RIV, and Ellia Carr. After retirement from the Chicago Board of Education, she lived with her children in California, Florida, Washington, DC, and Bethesda. In recent years, she enjoyed life with her daughter Katherine, granddaughter, Leah, son-in-law, Ahmed, and his mother, Lupe in Bethesda. Mary's boundless energy and positivity sparked joy in the lives of others. Visitation: September 18, Baldwin-Fairchild Oaklawn Chapel in Sanford, FL. Funeral mass: September 19, Church of the Nativity in Longwood, FL (nativity.org/livestream
) at 11 a.m. (EDT). Interment: Glen Haven Memorial Park, Winter Park, FL.