

MARY JEAN RATHJE



Mary Jean Rathje, 79, passed away at the George Washington University Hospital after a lengthy illness on February 29, 2020. She was a long-time resident of Arlington County, VA. She was married to Emile L. Julian, an attorney. She liked to be known by her middle name Jean. Mary Jean Rathje Julian is survived by her husband Emile L. Julian, two sons, Michael B. Rathje and Peter T. Rathje, Michael's wife, Michelle Rathje and two grandchild, Sondra Rathje and Conner Rathje. She is also survived by a stepson Percy L. Julian and other relatives and friends. A visitation will be held at Murphy Funeral Home, 4510 Wilson Blvd., Arlington, VA 22203 on March 14, 2020 at 10 a.m. followed by the funeral service at 11 a.m.