The Washington Post

MARY "79" RATHJE

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARY "79" RATHJE.
Service Information
Murphy Funeral Homes
4510 Wilson Boulevard
Arlington, VA
22203
(703)-920-4800
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
10:00 AM
Murphy Funeral Homes
4510 Wilson Boulevard
Arlington, VA 22203
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
Murphy Funeral Homes
4510 Wilson Boulevard
Arlington, VA 22203
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 

MARY JEAN RATHJE  

Mary Jean Rathje, 79, passed away at the George Washington University Hospital after a lengthy illness on February 29, 2020. She was a long-time resident of Arlington County, VA. She was married to Emile L. Julian, an attorney. She liked to be known by her middle name Jean. Mary Jean Rathje Julian is survived by her husband Emile L. Julian, two sons, Michael B. Rathje and Peter T. Rathje, Michael's wife, Michelle Rathje and two grandchild, Sondra Rathje and Conner Rathje. She is also survived by a stepson Percy L. Julian and other relatives and friends. A visitation will be held at Murphy Funeral Home, 4510 Wilson Blvd., Arlington, VA 22203 on March 14, 2020 at 10 a.m. followed by the funeral service at 11 a.m.

Published in The Washington Post on Mar. 6, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Arlington, VA   (703) 920-4800
funeral home direction icon