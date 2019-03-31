Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARY READ.



Mary Jane B. Read



Mary Jane B. Read passed away peacefully in her home in Potomac, Maryland on Wednesday, February 27, 2019. Jane was born on December 20, 1916 in Pittsburgh, PA, the only child of Nelle Habegger and Charles Bowman.

Jane began her career as a flight attendant with Allegheny Airlines. Through her work, she met the love of her life, Col. Ralph N. Read, an engineer from Georgia Tech and a pilot with the USAF in World War II and later a commercial airlines pilot. They were married at her family home in Pittsburgh on June 7, 1944. She and her husband were members of Congressional Country Club, where Jane enjoyed golfing, bowling and bridge. As an avid gardener, Jane was a founding member of the Little Farms Garden Club. She was predeceased by her husband in 1994. Jane leaves behind family and many dear friends, as well as her cherished dog, Belle.

Jane will be laid to rest with her husband at Arlington National Cemetery and services will be private.