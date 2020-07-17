REILLY Sister Mary Reilly Mary Reilly, a Sister of Notre Dame de Namur, died on July 12, 2020 at her residence in Elkridge, Maryland. The cause of death was heart failure. She was born in Brooklyn, New York on September 10, 1924. She is predeceased by her parents, Mary Alice Hinkley Reilly and James Patrick Reilly and by her three brothers Joseph, John, and Francis. In 1942 Mary joined the Congregation of the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur where she was a member for 78 years. She received a B.A. in English from Trinity College (now Trinity Washington University) in 1956 and an M.A. in Psychology from the Catholic University of America in 1957. After her profession as a Sister of Notre Dame she taught elementary school for two years and then high school for eight years in the Archdiocese of Philadelphia. In 1957 she was appointed Director of the program for new members joining the Congregation. In the 1950's and before this program was called the "Postulate." In her role as Director, Sister Mary anticipated Vatican II. Informed by her rigorous training in psychology and psychiatry, she brought a progressive, human approach to mentoring young adult women, reinforced by the emerging new thinking in spirituality, theology and scripture. To the time of her death she remained a good friend and confidante to her "postulants" providing them with love and support. In 1964 she was appointed Director of Kennedy Institute in Washington, DC, a multi-faceted education approach for children and adults with disabilities and then in 1972 was asked to serve as Director of Personnel for her Province. Seeking new ways to use her training, in 1975 She served as Chaplain at DC General Hospital and from 1977 to 1986 as Catholic Chaplain at Children's National Hospital, the first woman to be appointed to the Chaplain's Office. She also served as a staff member in the Georgetown University's Campus Ministry Office from 1989 to 1994. Sister Mary is an author of three published works and spent 1986-1989 and 2002-2005 in full time research and writing. One of the three, Women of Courage, integrates archival research with more than 300 oral history reviews and continues to be a necessary starting point for research on the history if the Congregation. She completed her active ministry as a Laubach literacy tutor for adults and as an archivist. Sister Mary is survived by her sister-in-law, Catherine Reilly and five nieces, Kathleen Titone (Hank), Patricia Reilly (Harry Bryan), Theresa Reitman (Rick), Teresa Rose (Tom), and Mary Field (David). She is also survived by four grand nieces and two grand nephews, and three great-grand nieces, two great-grand nephews and by her loving Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur. A liturgy and celebration of Mary's life will take place at a later date to be determined. Interment will be held at the SNDdeN cemetery at Ilchester, Maryland.A liturgy and celebration of Mary's life will take place at a later date to be determined. Interment will be held at the SNDdeN cemetery at Ilchester, Maryland.



