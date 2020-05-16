

Mary Katherine Douglass Rink

(Age 70)



Of Arlington, VA, passed away May 11, 2020, from complications of COVID-19. She was born to the late John and Nancy Douglass, July 6, 1949, in Washington, DC. Mary Katherine graduated from Washington and Lee High School in 1968. She attended Strayer before becoming a secretary for Department of Defense.

Mary Katherine is survived by her only daughter, Becky Brown, married to Nathan Brown, of Sterling, VA, as well as numerous loving cousins.

Mary was a beloved resident of Cherrydale Rehab Center where she spent her final years. She was proud to have held the positions of President, Vice President, and Secretary on the resident counsel at Cherrydale. Her favorite activities included making crafts, visiting with her friends and anything having to do with food.

Plans for a memorial service will be announced at a later date, to be held at Trinity Presbyterian Church.