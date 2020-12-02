Of Bedford, passed away on Thursday, November 26, 2020 at Colonial Courtyard. She was born on July 13, 1927, in Riddlesburg, PA; a daughter of the late John Lloyd Whysong and Dollie Beatrice Marguerite (Mills) Whysong. She was married to Kenneth Ritchey on November 13, 1948 in Winchester, VA, and they enjoyed 59 years together, prior to his death on April 5, 2008. She is survived by children, Beverly Haynes and husband Dean of Cocoa Beach, FL, Michael Ritchey married to Debra (Zimmerman), Hopewell, PA, Diane Burdin of Brandywine, MD, Sharon Malekian and husband Ehssan of Great Falls, VA; grandchildren Amy Black, Julie Champion, Kristi Keller, Jennifer Gasaway, Jason Ritchey, Jessica Ritchey, Kenneth Ritchey, Donald Ritchey, Melissa Magill, Ryan Malekian, and Nicole Malekian; great-grandchildren Maddison Black, Bryce Black, Hayley Champion, Kenneth Champion, Brandon Gasaway, Emily Gasaway, Mayleigh Ritchey, Myrinah and Madilynn Ritchey and Liam, Nolan Killian Ritchey, and Melody Magill. She was preceded in death by a son, Gerald, daughter-in-law, Laurie, and a sister Betty Mathers. She was a 1945 graduate of Robert P. Smith School and a 1948 graduate of The Methodist Hospital of Philadelphia with a degree in nursing. She was a member of The Great Falls United Methodist Church where she enjoyed playing the church bells and singing in the choir. She also enjoyed reading, crocheting, knitting, quilting, and making children's clothing. Friends and family may call at the Akers Funeral Home, Inc., 299 Raystown Road, Everett, PA on Thursday, December 3, 2020 from 5 to 7 p.m. A Private Funeral Service will be held with burial at Yellow Creek Reformed Cemetery. We ask those in attendance to follow the CDC guidelines by wearing a mask and practice social distancing. If friends so desire memorial contributions may be made to the Bethel Church of the Brethren. Online condolences may be expressed at