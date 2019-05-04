Mary Elizabeth (Evans) Robinson
(Age 90)
Formerly of Lusby MD passed away Sunday March 31, 2019. Dr. Robinson, a child psychiatrist, was a pioneer in looking after the needs of toddlers to late adolescent as director of the Child Life Department at Children's Hospital in Washington DC for 24 years. Preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Jack Wesley Robinson. She is survived by son, Mark Robinson and wife, Carolyn, daughter, Lisa Robinson-Harris and husband, Mark Harris and three wonderful grandchildren, Olivia and Laurel Robinson, and Michael Harris. Services private. The family would like to express our thanks for the wonderful help given by Sagepoint Care. If desired, friends may make memorial contributions to www.smiletrain.com