Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARY ROBINSON. View Sign Send Flowers Notice



MARY ELIZABETH ROBINSON 1979 - 2003

Today is your 40th Birthday! Sixteen years earlier we last saw the beauty of life in your eyes, touched your velvety hands, heard the bellow of your joyous laughter, caressed your face, and knew that God is good all the time. Your 24th year started another magnificent year because you were here still with us though your swollen body was tethered to an oxygen canister. Then two months later, the day after Christmas, the world stopped. So many memories encase us. On October 25, only the true memories rise up and capture our minds through our hearts. Today is a good day, full of promise with no regrets. God is good all the time today. The weather is perfect even if it is not. Nothing and no one mars October 25. It's our one day to be with you in timeless splendor. Your achievements and accolades are beginning to fade. You took college courses between ages 11 and 17 before you graduated high school and mastered mythology, Shakespeare, human genome research, world competitions, music, and art. You enrolled in Today is your 40th Birthday! Sixteen years earlier we last saw the beauty of life in your eyes, touched your velvety hands, heard the bellow of your joyous laughter, caressed your face, and knew that God is good all the time. Your 24th year started another magnificent year because you were here still with us though your swollen body was tethered to an oxygen canister. Then two months later, the day after Christmas, the world stopped. So many memories encase us. On October 25, only the true memories rise up and capture our minds through our hearts. Today is a good day, full of promise with no regrets. God is good all the time today. The weather is perfect even if it is not. Nothing and no one mars October 25. It's our one day to be with you in timeless splendor. Your achievements and accolades are beginning to fade. You took college courses between ages 11 and 17 before you graduated high school and mastered mythology, Shakespeare, human genome research, world competitions, music, and art. You enrolled in Smith College and later Howard University. There are so many accomplishments we can no longer recall. What we do recall vividly are how you helped others know compassion; how a smile from you made children giggle and the old remember happiness; how you improved life for others through your organ and tissue donations; and how much Joy you give us. Today there are candles on the creamed-filled carrot cake, bright red candy and caramel apples, carved pumpkins, jelly beans, balloons, and dulche leche ice cream. On your head is your velvet birthday hat and so much laughter surrounds and overwhelms us. This is what Joy feels like. You are what Joy looks like. Once a year is enough; it has to be enough. Pain will return in the morning; it always does. But, on October 25, pain ceases and Joy is resurrected. Something special has come today. Sweetness, lightness, goodness, and joyfulness reign today. You are the gifts of Love, Peace, Laughter, Joy, and Hope. You are here with us. Please stay. You won't. You can't. The floods of grief will come at day's end. We will remember that we have seen sixteen Octobers without you and three Octobers without your Daddy. We endure because Joy always rises and comes back on October 25. Please, please, please always come back. We love you to infinity and beyond, your parents (Cecil and Townsend), brother (Christopher), and his wife (Kemah)

Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 25, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to Today's Death Notices for The Washington Post Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close