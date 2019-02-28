Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARY RODGER.



Dr. Mary Columbro Rodgers

(Age 94)



Of Gaithersburg, MD, died peacefully on February 25, 2019 at Shady Grove Hospital. Born April 17, 1925 in Aurora, Ohio, Dr. Rodgers spent her early adulthood in religious service as a Sister of Notre Dame before leaving the Order and dedicating her life to higher education. She relocated to the D.C. area and married the late Daniel Richard Rodgers in 1965. She is survived by her three children, Daniel Robert of Palmyra, PA; Mary Patricia of Washington, DC; and Mary Kristine of Gaithersburg, MD. She also leaves a sister, a grandson, several nieces and nephews, and an extensive network of former students.

Services will be held at St John Neumann Catholic Church on April 12, 2019.