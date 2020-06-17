MARY ROSENBERG



Mary M. Rosenberg (Age 77)

Of Midlothian, VA and formally of Silver Spring, MD went to be with the Lord on Friday, June 12, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband Ralph R. Rosenberg. Mary is survived by eight children, 18 grandchildren, and 25 great-grandchildren. A visitation will be held from 8 to 9 a.m. with her funeral service starting at 9 a.m. on Friday, June 19 at Morrissett Funeral & Cremation Service, 6500 Iron Bridge Rd., N. Chesterfield, VA 23234. Interment will be private for the family at Norbeck Memorial Park in Olney, MD.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store