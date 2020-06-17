MARY ROSENBERG
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share MARY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Mary M. Rosenberg (Age 77)  
Of Midlothian, VA and formally of Silver Spring, MD went to be with the Lord on Friday, June 12, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband Ralph R. Rosenberg. Mary is survived by eight children, 18 grandchildren, and 25 great-grandchildren. A visitation will be held from 8 to 9 a.m. with her funeral service starting at 9 a.m. on Friday, June 19 at Morrissett Funeral & Cremation Service, 6500 Iron Bridge Rd., N. Chesterfield, VA 23234. Interment will be private for the family at Norbeck Memorial Park in Olney, MD.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
19
Visitation
08:00 - 09:00 AM
Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service
Send Flowers
JUN
19
Funeral service
09:00 AM
Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service
6500 IRON BRIDGE RD
Richmond, VA 23234
804-275-7828
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 17, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved