Mary Ann Rozanski (Age 88)
On Sunday, February 16, 2020, of Silver Spring, MD. Beloved wife for 62 years of Raymond R.A. Rozanski; mother of Charles (Victoria), Peter (Pamela), Victoria, and Robert (Mary). Also survived by 15 grandchildren, one great-grandchild and other loving family and friends. Relatives and friends may call at St. Andrew Apostle Church, 11600 Kemp Mill Road, Silver Spring, MD, Wednesday, February 19, 2020, from 12:15 to 1 p.m., where Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1 p.m. Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery.