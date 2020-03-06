The Washington Post

MARY RUDDY (1926 - 2020)
MARY CATHERINE RUDDY  

September 24, 1926 - February 27, 2020  
in Scottsdale, AZ. Survived by niece, Ann Glaser Fuller; great-niece and nephew, Clare and Marc Fuller and many cousins in Columbus and Chicago. Preceded in death by parents, Patrick and Anna Ruddy; siblings Patricia Ruddy Glaser and Patrick Ruddy. She worked at the Catholic Youth Organization. In 1962 she moved to Washington, DC and was employed at the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops. She retired after nearly 40 years as Assistant to the General Secretary. Mary Kay was active in her local church, Annunciation Catholic Church, Northwest D.C. Memorial Service this summer in Columbus to be announced at a later date.

Published in The Washington Post on Mar. 6, 2020
