RUDDY-KARCH MARY LOU RUDDY-KARCH Mary Lou Ruddy-Karch passed away at the age of 82 on June 19, 2019 in Arlington VA. Born on December 10, 1936 in Binghamton, NY, she was the third of six children born to Emmeline M. Pryor and Patrick A. Ruddy. She was predeceased by her husband, whom she adored, BGen Frederick J. Karch USMC (Ret.) on May 23, 2009. After spending her childhood growing up in Binghamton, Mary Lou attended The University of Miami studying economics and English literature. Soon after in 1959 she followed her passion for traveling and exploring her world and began her decades-long career as a flight attendant with Pan American Airlines. She also held various management positions in Miami with the airline including their International Flight Training School and Special Services Division which managed and directed distinguished VIP's with their travel needs and concerns. She lived the life only few could dream of as she traveled the world over. She loved to share her stories of the places she had traveled to, the cultures she had experienced and the people she had met. She always spoke with such fondness for her fellow Pan Am flight attendants. She remained active in the Annapolis chapter of World Wings International, the philanthropic organization of former Pan Am flight attendants which focused their generous support to the International relief agency CARE and more recently, Doctors Without Borders. She had a generous spirit, an infectious laugh and always enjoyed entertaining whether it be for her close friends or for large groups. She radiated charm, warmth and love to her family and friends. She had a charitable nature and was always willing to help those friends in need. Mary Lou's nurturing attributes came from her own Mother, "Emmy" whom she was always very close to. She would cherish others in a respectful, non-judgmental way - attributes that Mary Lou held close and emulated her entire life. Mary Lou had a long history of being involved with organizations that served her community. She had a love for journalism and a passion to advance the empowerment of women so that their voices may be heard. With this enthusiasm she was proud to be a member of the International Women's Media Foundation, the National Press Club, Women of Washington and Capital Speakers. Her gregarious nature, intelligence and passion to help others led her to a successful Real Estate career that she was still actively involved in - even at the age of 82! Mary Lou had deep faith and found comfort in her religion. This inspired her to serve in her role as a board member of Holy Family Ministries, a family of Catholic ministries founded by her cousin, Fr. Patrick Peyton. She worked tirelessly to advance Fr. Peyton's mission through his Family Rosary Crusade and Family Theatre Productions which serves to strengthen families throughout the world through prayer. Mary Lou's leadership and initiative in this role remained one of her fondest achievements in her life. She is survived by her siblings, Patrick Ruddy, Elizabeth Ruddy, Joan DiMarzio and Joseph Ruddy, several nieces and nephews who cherished her, her step-children, John Frederick "Rick" Karch and his wife Jill of Villa Park, CA, Cynthia Acland and her husband Peter of Millwood, VA, grandchildren Bridget and Rebecca Acland. In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by her brother, Michael Ruddy, her sister-in-law Jayne Brosnan-Ruddy and her step daughter Mary Kathleen "Kathy" Kingston of Haymarket, VA. The family will be receiving friends at the Murphy Funeral Home of Arlington, 4510 Wilson Blvd. Arlington on Friday, July 26, 2019 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. with a Mass of Christian Burial following at 2 p.m. at Our Lady Of Lourdes Catholic Church, 830 23rd St. South, Arlington, VA.

