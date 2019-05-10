The Washington Post

Mary S. Messenger (1936 - 2019)
Service Information
Moser Funeral Home
233 Broadview Avenue
Warrenton, VA
20186
(540)-347-3431
Visitation
Saturday, May 18, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
River of Life Pentecostal Church
8216 Birch Street
Manassas, VA
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
2:00 PM
River of Life Pentecostal Church
8216 Birch Street
Manassas, VA
View Map
Notice
Mary S. Messenger  

On April 26, 2019 of Manassas Park, VA; wife of the late Jasper J. Messenger; mother of Jerrell (Dawn) Messenger, Bonnie Messenger, Calvin (Victoria) Messenger, Ronnie (Dawn) Messenger, Brenda (Bryan) Boyd, the late Debbie S. Messenger and Donna (Mark) Collard a niece who was like a daughter; sister of Nancy Settles, Ada Thomas, Patsy Robert, Kenneth Sines and Bryan Sines; grandmother of Samantha Koenig, J. C. Mitchell, Brittany, Benjamin and Luke Messenger; four great grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. A visitation will be held on Saturday, May 18, 2019 from 1 p.m. until memorial service begins at 2 p.m. at River of Life Pentecostal Church, 8216 Birch Street, Manassas, VA 20111. Memorials may be made to any SPCA.
Published in The Washington Post on May 10, 2019
