MARY LOUISE SALEM
Mary Louise Salem of Fairfax, Virginia on Friday, December 6, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Robert J. Salem; mother of Renee Salem Molina (Carlos); grandmother of Robert, Madeleine, and Anthony Molina; sister of Louis Rabil (Suzanne). Visitation will be held at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church, 9705 Summit Ave, Kensington, MD 20895 on Saturday, December 28, 2019 from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m., with Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Interment private. Memorial contributions in Mary's memory may be made to , www.stjude.org
. Arrangements by Cole Funeral Services, P.A.