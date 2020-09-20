MARY SAYLOR



MARY LOU SAYLOR (Age 89)

Beloved mother, sister, grandmother, and great-grandmother died Sunday, September 13, 2020 due to complications of a blood clot. Born on June 1, 1931, in Cabin John, MD, to Agnes and John T. Sipes. Mary Lou was preceded in death by Samuel Saylor. Mary Lou is survived by her sisters, Gloria Hunter and Betty Peck; as well as her four children, Darlene Woodard, Teresa Dixon, Bruce Saylor and Sharon Kelser; as well as her grandchildren, Jack Armentrout III, Ann Marie Huffine, Nicholas Saylor, Sarah Beckford and Colin Kelser. She is also survived by nine great-grandchildren. A Memorial Service will be held October 9, at the Elks Lodge at 2 Pythian Drive, Edgewater, MD from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store