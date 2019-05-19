

Mary L. Scannapieco

(Age 84)



Of Allerton, IA passed away peacefully on May 3, 2019. She was preceded in death by her loving and devoted husband, SFC (Ret.) Edward P. Scannapieco on July 31, 2010. Mary worked for the Corps of Engineers in the Military District of Washington, D.C. for over 20 years and had lived and traveled all over the world. She was passionate about her family, pets Bella and Daisy, nature, and politics and greatly enjoyed her retirement in Allerton.

The family extends a special thanks to the caring, compassionate, and expert staff at Wayne County Hospital, Corydon, IA; we are grateful for their empathy and kindness. No services will be held at this time.