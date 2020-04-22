

Mary Schaad



Passed away on March 27, 2020 in Reston, VA. She was born on June 21, 1926 in Boston, MA, to James Doran and Mary Alice Whelan.

Mary attended Emmanuel College in Boston and earned a Bachelors of Arts degree with a major in English and a minor in Romance Languages.

Mary was an elementary school teacher and worked as a federal employee in the CIA for three years, at the American Embassy in Paris, France, where she taught English to French students and French to English students. She was also an emeritus docent at the National Gallery of Art in Washington, DC for 20 years.

She met and married Carl Schaad, who served in the U.S. Army and was awarded the Silver Star. They would travel to many areas of the world during Carl's time in the service.

They eventually settled in McLean, VA and moved to Falcons Landing in 1996, where Mary became an active volunteer in the community, with a special focus on visiting residents at The Johnson Center. In addition to volunteering, Mary enjoyed travel, theater, swimming and reading.

Mary is predeceased by her husband Carl and survived by their daughter, Caroline. Services will be private. Please share online condolences with the family at