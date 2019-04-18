MARY RUTH SCHEER (Age 95)
On Friday, April 12, 2019, of Beltsville, MD. Beloved wife of the late Leonard Scheer; mother of Leonard Michael, Patricia Ann, Mary Katherine and Jon Christopher; grandmother of Judith Longley, Jordan Scheer, Brian Scheer, Brendan Bessel, Matthew Bessel, Jon Scheer, Catherine Scheer and the late Richard Walsh; great grandmother of Jason Walsh, Brittany Lyne and Joseph Longley. Great-great-grandmother of Fitzgerald "Fitz" Parker Lyne. Relatives and friends may call at Collins Funeral Home, 500 University Boulevard West, Silver Spring, MD, (Valet Parking), Tuesday, April 23, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. Funeral services will be held at Collins Funeral Home, Wednesday, April 24, at 1 p.m. with interment to follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please consider memorial contributions be made to Sunka Wakan Wicohan, (A horse therapy ministry for Native American girls), c/o Tipi Wakan, P.O. Box 285, Cannon Ball, ND 58258.