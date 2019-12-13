

Mary M. See Schooley

(Age 83)



Of Fulton, Maryland passed away on December 11, 2019. Mary grew up in Laurel, Maryland and eventually moved to Howard County Maryland where she resided for over 50 years. She worked for the Army and retired after 49 years of service.

She is survived by her husband, Douglas "Smoky" Schooley, daughters, Katherine (Laura) Schooley-Hopkins, Debbie (John) Poole, Patricia (Richard) Starcher, and son, Gordon Schooley. Four grandchildren, Casey (Matt) Bichner, Dylan (Xenya) Poole, Jeffrey (Brandy) Starcher and Christina Starcher. Great grandchildren, Ty Starcher, Caden Starcher, Carrigan Starcher. She is survived by one brother, Paige See Jr, and several nieces and nephews.

Mary donated her body to the Maryland Anatomy Board. If you would like to honor Mary, please make a donation to Gilchrist Hospice, Parkinson's research, or an animal rescue of your choice. Family and friends will be notified at a later date to celebrate Mary's life.