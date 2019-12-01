

MARY SEARLE



Mary Elizabeth (Robben) Searle, age 90, of Springfield, Virginia passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on November 23, 2019.

Mary was born on July 5, 1929 in Wilmington, Delaware, daughter of the late Joseph and Madeline (Klund) Robben. She graduated from St. Elizabeth's High School and from Immaculata College. After graduation, she taught English for four years in Sykesville, Maryland where she met her future husband, Malcolm Loran Searle. The couple married in 1954 and eventually settled in Fairfax, Virginia where they raised their two sons. They moved to Greenspring Village in Springfield, Virginia in 2002.

Mary was an avid reader and had a passion for books and libraries. She was the school librarian at Olde Creek Elementary School in Fairfax, Virginia for 17 years. Upon retirement, the school named their library the Mary R. Searle Library in her honor. She also enjoyed painting watercolors, vacationing at the beach, and spending time with family and former neighbors, coworkers and childhood friends.

Mary will be missed by her husband Malcolm of 65 years, and is survived by her sons and their wives, David and Lori (Vanderbloemen) Searle and Mark and Paula (White) Searle and her granddaughters, Rachel Morris (Jon), Sarah Pike (Kevin), and Katie Searle, and two great-grandsons, Gavin and Ryder Morris.