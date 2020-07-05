1/1
MARY SECKLER
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share MARY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Mary Eileen Smith Seckler  September 24, 1942 - June 28, 2020  
Age 77, died peacefully after a long battle with multiple illnesses. Born and raised in Washington, DC and a descendant of the Mudd Family, Eileen lived in Fort Washington, MD and Mechanicsville, MD. Eileen was a devoted wife to, and survived by, her husband of 57 years Frank Seckler who served in the U.S. Navy Band for 20 years before retiring as Leading Chief.  She was the loving mother of her four children Deborah Seckler Baxter, Chuck Seckler, Neal Seckler and Andrew Seckler; and daughters-in-law Kirsten Seckler, Angela Chaney, and Penny Seckler. Eileen is also survived by her grandchildren Quentin Baxter and his wife Sarah Burke Baxter, Brenden Seckler, Ethan Seckler and Penelope Seckler. She was predeceased by her parents Charles Smith and Margaret Mudd Smith. No services are planned. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the charity of your choice.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Jul. 5, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved