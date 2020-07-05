MARY SECKLER

Mary Eileen Smith Seckler September 24, 1942 - June 28, 2020
Age 77, died peacefully after a long battle with multiple illnesses. Born and raised in Washington, DC and a descendant of the Mudd Family, Eileen lived in Fort Washington, MD and Mechanicsville, MD. Eileen was a devoted wife to, and survived by, her husband of 57 years Frank Seckler who served in the U.S. Navy Band for 20 years before retiring as Leading Chief. She was the loving mother of her four children Deborah Seckler Baxter, Chuck Seckler, Neal Seckler and Andrew Seckler; and daughters-in-law Kirsten Seckler, Angela Chaney, and Penny Seckler. Eileen is also survived by her grandchildren Quentin Baxter and his wife Sarah Burke Baxter, Brenden Seckler, Ethan Seckler and Penelope Seckler. She was predeceased by her parents Charles Smith and Margaret Mudd Smith. No services are planned. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the charity of your choice
.