

Mary Louise Segura

December 29, 1930 - March 24, 2020



Mary Louise Segura passed away peacefully on March 24, 2020. Mary was born in Detroit, Michigan on December 29, 1930, to Guadalupe and Theresa Alvarez. She attended Western High School in Detroit, Michigan where she met and married William Abraham Segura. For 72 years she was a devoted wife, as well as a loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. Mary Segura was an avid reader with a lively intellect who also loved music and Latin dance. Her warmth and compassion will be greatly missed.

Mary is survived by her husband and three daughters, Genevieve G. Segura, Mary Louise (Segura) Stoecker Watts, and Ann B. Segura; four granddaughters, one grandson, and two great grandchildren. She will join her beloved Son, William Segura Jr., who passed away at age 24 years in 1974.

She'll always be in our thoughts and prayers.

Donations can be made in lieu of flowers to the charitable organization of the Detroit Goodfellows (https:// www.detroitgoodfellows.org/about-us/ ).

A memorial service will be scheduled at a future date at St. Thomas Catholic church in Ann Arbor, Michigan.