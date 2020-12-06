1/
MARY "Mickey" SHAPIRO
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share MARY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

MARY JEAN SHAPIRO "Mickey"  
On Friday, November 27, 2020 of Bethesda, MD. Wife of the late Maurice Shapiro. Her first marriage to the late Robert A. Haynes ended in divorce. Beloved mother of the late Shirley Jean Haynes Starnes, who predeceased her in October. Sister of the late V. Hope Salemi, Sam Hunt, Roland Hunt, and George Alfred Hunt, Sr. Survived by her devoted companion, Marvin "Shoe" Shoemaker, and a host of loving extended family and friends.Due to the current pandemic, services and interment will be private.For full obituary and to view and sign the family guest book, please see www.PumphreyFuneralHome.com  

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Dec. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved