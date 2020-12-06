On Friday, November 27, 2020 of Bethesda, MD. Wife of the late Maurice Shapiro. Her first marriage to the late Robert A. Haynes ended in divorce. Beloved mother of the late Shirley Jean Haynes Starnes, who predeceased her in October. Sister of the late V. Hope Salemi, Sam Hunt, Roland Hunt, and George Alfred Hunt, Sr. Survived by her devoted companion, Marvin "Shoe" Shoemaker, and a host of loving extended family and friends.Due to the current pandemic, services and interment will be private.For full obituary and to view and sign the family guest book, please see