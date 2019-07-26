The Washington Post

Mary Sharber Kovarik

Mary Sharber Kovarik  

Passed away in Arlington, VA, on July 23, 2019, at the age of 96. She married Robert Carl Kovarik, on February 22, 1945. Mary is survived by her brother, James Lockwood Sharber, Jr., two sons, Robert Carl Kovarik, Jr. and James Sharber Kovarik, four grandchildren, and two great-granddaughters.
A memorial service will be held at Murphy Funeral Home at 4510 Wilson Blvd, Arlington, VA on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 11 a.m., with a reception and graveside service to follow.
Donations in Mary's memory may be made to at www2.heart.org or P.O. Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241
Published in The Washington Post on July 26, 2019
