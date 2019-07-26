

Mary Sharber Kovarik



Passed away in Arlington, VA, on July 23, 2019, at the age of 96. She married Robert Carl Kovarik, on February 22, 1945. Mary is survived by her brother, James Lockwood Sharber, Jr., two sons, Robert Carl Kovarik, Jr. and James Sharber Kovarik, four grandchildren, and two great-granddaughters.

A memorial service will be held at Murphy Funeral Home at 4510 Wilson Blvd, Arlington, VA on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 11 a.m., with a reception and graveside service to follow.