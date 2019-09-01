Mary Frances Flemer Sheridan
(Age 97)
Mary Frances Sheridan of Alexandria, VA, died on August 29, 2019. She was the beloved widow of Harold Stanley Sheridan. She is survived by her children Stanley A. Sheridan (Diane) and Frances Sheridan (Michael Ayres); four grandchildren, Kevin, Brenden, Jonathan, and Greg; eight great grandchildren, and 10 great-great grandchildren. A memorial service will be held on September 7 at 10:30 a.m. at Hope United Church of Christ, 6130 Old Telegraph Rd., Alexandria, VA 22310 with a graveside service at Glenwood Cemetery to follow. Donations can be made out to Hope UCC.