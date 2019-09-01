The Washington Post

MARY SHERIDAN

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARY SHERIDAN.
Service Information
Everly-Wheatley Funeral Home
1500 West Braddock Road
Alexandria, VA
22302
(703)-998-9200
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
10:30 AM
Hope United Church of Christ
6130 Old Telegraph Rd.
Alexandria, DC
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 

Mary Frances Flemer Sheridan  
(Age 97)  

Mary Frances Sheridan of Alexandria, VA, died on August 29, 2019. She was the beloved widow of Harold Stanley Sheridan. She is survived by her children Stanley A. Sheridan (Diane) and Frances Sheridan (Michael Ayres); four grandchildren, Kevin, Brenden, Jonathan, and Greg; eight great grandchildren, and 10 great-great grandchildren. A memorial service will be held on September 7 at 10:30 a.m. at Hope United Church of Christ, 6130 Old Telegraph Rd., Alexandria, VA 22310 with a graveside service at Glenwood Cemetery to follow. Donations can be made out to Hope UCC.
Published in The Washington Post on Sept. 1, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.