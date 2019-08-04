The Washington Post

MARY SHOEMAKER

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARY SHOEMAKER.
Service Information
Murphy Funeral Homes
1102 West Broad Street
Falls Church, VA
22046
(703)-533-0341
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Murphy Funeral Home
102 W. Broad Street
Falls Church, VA
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
12:00 PM
The United Baptist Church
7100 Columbia Pike
Annandale, VA
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 

MARY E. SHOEMAKER  

Mary E. Shoemaker passed away peacefully on July 28, 2019. She is survived by her husband Elmer, son Wayne (Mary), and grandchildren Ella, Claire, and Leah. Family and friends are invited to attend visitation on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m., at Murphy Funeral Home, 1102 W. Broad Street, Falls Church, VA. A funeral service celebrating her life will be held at The United Baptist Church, 7100 Columbia Pike, Annandale, VA, on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at 12 noon. Fond memories may be left at www.murphyfuneralhomes.com .
Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 4, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Falls Church, VA   (703) 533-0341
funeral home direction icon