MARY E. SHOEMAKER
Mary E. Shoemaker passed away peacefully on July 28, 2019. She is survived by her husband Elmer, son Wayne (Mary), and grandchildren Ella, Claire, and Leah. Family and friends are invited to attend visitation on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m., at Murphy Funeral Home, 1102 W. Broad Street, Falls Church, VA. A funeral service celebrating her life will be held at The United Baptist Church, 7100 Columbia Pike, Annandale, VA, on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at 12 noon. Fond memories may be left at www.murphyfuneralhomes.com
.