Mary Patricia Shuck "Pat" (Age 84)
On Wednesday, August 14, 2019 of Alexandria VA. Beloved wife of William "Bill" Shuck; cherished mother of Paula Ruckman, Susan Ruckman, Cynthia Ruckman and Rebecca Doty; sister of Jimmy, David, Mark and Stephen Sell; grandmother of four; great-grandmother of two. She will truly be missed by many. Relatives and friends may call at Jefferson Funeral Chapel, 5755 Castlewellen Dr., Alexandria, VA, on Monday August 19, 2019 from 5 to 8 p.m. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at the St. Louis Catholic Church, 2907 Popkins Ln., Alexandria, VA, 22306, on Tuesday August 20, 2019 at 11 a.m. Interment at Fairfax Memorial Park.