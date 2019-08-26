

Mary Antonia Sidley "Toni"



A native of Southern California, Toni lived and worked in the Washington, DC area for more than 50 years and died at Virginia Hospital Center on November 21, 2018 of cancer, surrounded by her loving family.

Toni worked on the White House staff under Presidents Nixon and Ford, and was a partner and Vice President at Timmons and Company for more than 30 years until her retirement.

She is survived by her husband, Stanley Ebner, her son, Steve Sidley, daughter-in-law, Annie Sidley, as well as her three grandchildren, Sean Sidley, Colin Sidley, and Ian Sidley.

Her interment will take place on Friday, August 30 at Arlington National Cemetery at 1 p.m. followed by a reception at Army Navy Country Club in Arlington, VA from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in her memory to Virginia Hospital Center Foundation.