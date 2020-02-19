Mary Louise Cittadino Sims
(Age 88)
On February 14, 2020 of Alexandria, VA, passed away peacefully and surrounded by her family. A native Washingtonian, Mary Louise was born on September 5, 1931 to Joseph and Mary Grace Cittadino. Beloved wife of 66 years of Charles L. Sims, Sr., loving mother of Charles L. Sims Jr. (Connie) and Kathleen Sims Robinson, sister of Ellen Linsalata (Nick) and wonderful grandmother to Charles L. Sims III, Kara C. Sims, Joseph Connor Sims and Jessica L. Robinson, as well as a host of dear nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Mary Grace Cittadino and beloved brother, Nicholas and sister, Antoinette. Viewing 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday, February 20, at Everly Wheatley Funeral Home, 1500 West Braddock Road, Alexandria, VA. Funeral Mass, 11 a.m., Friday, February 21 at Queen of Apostles Church, 4401 Sano Street, Alexandria, VA and internment to follow at Ft. Lincoln Cemetery, 3401 Bladensburg Road, Brentwood, MD.