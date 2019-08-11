

Mary Margaret Sita



Of Dunkirk, MD, passed away on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at the age of 86. She was born on January 19, 1933, in Mifflin Township, PA to Elinor [Novak] and Andrew Petruski.

For over 62 years, Mary was the beloved wife of Ralph Paul Sita and the loving mother of Teresa Marie Erdman (Maurice), Ralph Paul Sita, Jr. (Donna) and Thomas Andrew Sita (Cynthia). She was the devoted grandmother of Robert Morgan, Tiffany McAllister, Marci Leadbeter, Alexandra Sita, Christina Sita, Angela Rivas, Thomas Sita, Madeline Sita, Dominic Sita, Antonio Sita, Giovanni Sita and Matthew Sita. Mary was the great-grandmother of Avery and Adelyn McAllister and the sister of William Petruski (Jean), Dorothy Petruski, Robert Petruski (Patricia), Raymond Petruski (Kay) and Thomas Petruski (Judy). She is also survived my numerous other family and friends.

Family invites friends to Lee Funeral Home Calvert, 8200 Jennifer Lane, Owings, MD, 20736 on Tuesday, August 13 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at the Covenant Community of Jesus the Good Shepherd, 1601 W. Mt Harmony Road, Owings, MD, on Wednesday, August 14 at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery, 8000 Woodyard Road, Clinton, MD 20735.