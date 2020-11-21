

Mary Belle Smail

Mary Belle Smail, age 96, passed away at home in Hyattsville, MD on November 17, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul T. Smail. Mary Belle retired from Kiplinger Publication having previously worked at Fort Lincoln Cemetery. For many years she was secretary of the former Adah Chapter of the Eastern Star. She is survived by many nieces and nephews, notably Marshall Wolfe (Gloria), Sharon Cerne, Denis Smail (Kathy), and Diane Smail. Interment will be in Greensburg, PA. Arrangements through Gasch's Funeral Home, P.A.



