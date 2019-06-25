

MARY N. SMITH (Age 87)



Died Saturday, June 22, 2019 in Falls Church, VA. She was born on June 21, 1932 in Altoona, PA, the daughter of the late John and Sadie Nassif. She married Terrance "Terry' Smith in May 1970, who preceded her in death in 1991. She is survived by sister, Lula Brown of Annapolis, MD and two brothers, George of Annapolis, MD and Robert (Arlene) of Altoona, PA. Preceded in death by siblings, Ernest (Sadie), Albert, Helen (Albert), Ernestine (Sam), and John. She is also survived by numerous nephews and nieces, great nephews and nieces, grandchildren, and many other extended family members. She was lovingly known as "Grandmare" and "Aunt Mary Poppins". Mary lived her life as a loving and caring individual who cherished her family. She will be missed greatly by her family and friends.

Mary is survived by stepchildren, Catherine Smith Lauth of Florida, Michelle Santiemma of Florida and Terry Smith of Maryland. Preceded in death by two stepsons, Bruce and Kevin and by a loving companion Bud Requa.

Mary graduated from Altoona High School and attended the School of Commerce. She initially worked for Hodgdon & Co. and later the CPA firm of Bond Beebe in Silver Spring, MD. Mary was active in her community and while a resident of Montgomery Village, MD she worked for the Montgomery Village Foundation. she also worked for the American Red Cross in the Bio-medical and Research Department Office. She was a member of St. Peter & Paul Orthodox Church in Potomac, MD.

Friends and family will be received from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at Ss. Peter & Paul Church in Potomac. A Trisagion Service will be held at 8 p.m. that evening. A funeral service will be held on Thursday at 10 a.m. at the church. Contributions can be made to the Antiochian Village or a in Mary's memory.