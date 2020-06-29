MARY SMITH

Peacefully on Thursday, June 18,2020. Beloved mother of Denise F. Robinson and Mary F. Curtis; loving grandmother of Tara E. Stewart, Calvin K. Curtis and Ronald D.J. Britt. Also surviving are two great-grandchildren; four siblings; nieces; nephews; other relatives and friends. Family will receive friends Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at Nativity Catholic Church, 6001 13th St. NW from 9 a.m. until Mass of Christian Burial 10 a.m. Interment Mt. Olivet Cemetery. The family requests due to health issues, no fragrances or perfume be worn at services. Arrangements by McGuire.