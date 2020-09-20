1/1
MARY SNIDER
Mary Evangeline Gallup Snider  
Departed our world in peace with her family at her side on Sunday, August 30, 2020 at the Alexandria Inova Hospital. Her death resulted from a severe lung infection following a recent diagnosis of Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia, a secondary cancer related to her 2009 Multiple Myeloma cancer condition, which had been in remission.  Mary was born to Mr. Benton Babbit Gallup and Mrs. Beverly Victory Hibbard Gallup on March 2, 1945 in Chicago, Illinois. The family resided in Morgan Park throughout her childhood but relocated to Hinsdale, Illinois in 1961, where she graduated from Hinsdale High School in 1963. She earned a bachelor's degree in Fine Arts from Cornell College in 1967 where her passion as a painter was for color school artwork and art history. In I971 she married Richard D. Snider of Bethesda, Maryland and they remained a loving couple for 49 years. She was a creative and beloved teacher at the Potomac School in McLean, Virginia until her retirement in 2003 and worked previously as the Director of Financial Aid at the Corcoran School of Art in Washington, DC. Her immediate family has a wealth of loving memories stored up for the future, in which she is survived by her husband, Richard D. Snider, of Alexandria, VA; her son Benton Davis Snider and her daughter-in-law Kimberly Panozzo Snider; as well as her daughter, Sara Snider Papademetriou, her son-in-law, Nicholas Papademetriou; and her seven year old grandson Luca Beck Papademetriou, all of Washington, DC as well as her brother, John Edward Gallup and sister-in-law Rita Bassi Gallup of La Jolla, CA.  As was her wish, she was cremated and her ashes will be kept at her beloved Bethany Beach, DE home and the British Virgin Islands home she visited often. Funeral arrangements are private and are provided by the Demaine Funeral Home, 520 S. Washington St., Alexandria, VA.  In lieu of flowers or other gifts of any kind, the family requests that donations be made to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society where gifts can be personalized in her memory at give.lls.org so that as the future unfolds, she will be an integral part of the cure for this terrible disease.

Published in The Washington Post on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Demaine Funeral Home
520 South Washington Street
Alexandria, VA 22314
7035490074
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

