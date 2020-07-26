1/1
MARY SPRIGGS
MARY LOUISE TAYLOR SPRIGGS   (Age 88)  
Passed peacefully on July 16, 2020. Devoted wife for 66 years to Andrew Spriggs, Sr. (deceased); mother of Ben, Maurice, Raymond, Margaret, Delores, Janet(Steve), Donna(Cornell), Phyllis(James), Andre, Andrew, Jr. (Belinda), Lynette and La Tanya; survived by 33 grandchildren, 42 great-grandchildren, six great-great-grandchildren; a brother, Greg (Margaret); a host of relatives; four kids preceded her in death, Andrew, Patricia, Floyd, and Linda. Visitation 9 a.m.; service 11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 28 at St. Margaret Catholic Church, 408 Addison Rd. S., Seat Pleasant, MD, Pastor Henry P. Davis, III. Interment Harmony Memorial Park.

Published in The Washington Post on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
28
Visitation
09:00 AM
St. Margaret Catholic Church
JUL
28
Service
11:00 AM
St. Margaret Catholic Church
