

MARY PATRICIA SQUIRE "Pat"

1934 - 2019



Passed away peacefully at home on December 28, 2019, surrounded by her family.

Born in Buffalo, NY to Catherine and Joseph Colquhoun, Pat was the oldest daughter of nine siblings. She attended Stella Niagara Elementary School, Holy Angels Academy, and Rosary Hill College, where she earned a degree in Mathematics. Pat taught Math at Sacred Heart Academy in Buffalo before her first marriage to William McPherson. She had six children in seven years, and always referred to raising her large family as her greatest and most proud achievement.

Pat's second marriage was to William Squire. Together, she and Bill owned and operated Employee Benefits of America, Inc., with Pat serving as Vice-President of the company. The business afforded Pat and Bill the opportunity to travel all over the world, experiences she relished and which provided many happy memories.

Pat was an avid bridge player, and loved doing crossword puzzle. She was also an accomplished chef and baker. But Pat most enjoyed time with family -- laughing, playing games, eating large meals together, and celebrating the holidays. Her children carry on the traditions Pat established, another achievement she shared with pride.

Pat is survived by three sisters, Kathleen Colquhoun, Jeanne Spampata, and Joan Colquhoun; by a brother, Donald Colquhoun; and by her six children: Laura Salatto (Frank), Douglas McPherson (Johanna), Kathleen McPherson (Mike Mattison), Amy McPherson, Robert McPherson (Ann Marie), and Julie McPherson Butler (Jeff Hemphill, deceased). Pat is also survived by 12 grandchildren, and by three great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at Guild Chapel at Asbury Methodist Village, 211 Russell Ave., Gaithersburg, MD 20877, on Friday, January 10, at 11 a.m. A reception will follow. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Asbury Methodist Village Benevolent Care Fund, 201 Russell Ave., Gaithersburg, MD 20877.