Mary Lorraine Stalnaker
Mary Lorraine Stalnaker, 91, of Altamonte Springs, FL passed away on Friday, October 16, 2020.She is survived by her children, Vanessa Brixius, Steve Stalnaker, and Tom Stalnaker; eight grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Stalnaker.Interment will be private at Stonewall Memory Gardens in Manassas.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Alzheimer's Association
