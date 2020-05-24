

Mary Rita Eichner Steffee



On Friday, May 15, 2020 Mary Rita Eichner Steffee passed away at the age of 80 at her home in Silver Spring (Rockville), MD.

Mary was born on October 13, 1939 in Oil City, PA to Rose and Thomas Eichner. On February 16, 1960 she married her beloved Edward Ayers Steffee. They had three children, Renee, David, and Ann. Mary received her nursing degree in 1979 and worked at Holy Cross Hospital until she retired.

Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Edward, daughter, Renee and long-time companion, Donald Brown. She is survived by her son, David Steffee(Jodie) of Huntingtown, MD, daughter, Ann Fitzpatrick(Bill) of Rockville MD, her brother, Tommy Eichner(Marilyn) of Rockville, MD, and sister, Helen Best (Richard) of Seneca, PA. Mary is also survived by her grandchildren and nephews: Eric and Steven Fitzpatrick; Joseph and Sara Steffee; Danielle (Nathan), Wade (Jessica), an Rachael Eichner, Michael and Dr. James Zimmermann (Diane) and Richard Best (Lisa). Mary was blessed with three-great grandchildren, Grace, Logan and Rose.

Mary will be remembered for her caring and giving spirit. She was an outstanding mother, sister, grandmother, and aunt. Mary was a treasured best friend, confidant, care giver, and soul mate and set an example of love and strength every day. She had a wonderful sense of humor and showed us how to not sweat the small stuff.

In addition to raising her family and her career as a nurse, Mary also had a great talent in painting. In her later years, her art was displayed in several art exhibits. Mary was an avid reader and always had a dog by her side.