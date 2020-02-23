

MARY ANN STOCKTON "Renshawe"

Born: 4/27/26 Moved on: 2/12/20



Mary Ann Renshawe Stockton was born April 27, 1926 in Garrett Park Maryland. She went to school nearby at Holy Cross School and her heart never left the area. She moved to Olney Maryland after marriage and then split time between North Bethesda and Florida. The daughter of Mildred and Clarence Renshawe, sister to Mildred "Larry" Renshawe Berry and Winslow "Winnie" Renshawe, mother to Lawrence "Larry" Stockton, grandmother to Alexandra Stockton, great aunt to Sarah Renshawe and wife of Howard Stockton. She was the happiest person on the planet, never took herself seriously and laughed constantly with her family and many friends. Everyone who knew her will miss her dearly. Memorial Service will be held Thursday February 27, 5 to 7 p.m. at DeVol Funeral Home, 2222 Wisconsin Ave. NW, Washington DC. Church Service will be held Friday February 28, 10 a.m. at Holy Cross Church, 4900 Strathmore Ave., Garrett Park, MD 20896.