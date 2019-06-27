

MARY KATHRYN STOFA

"Kathy"



Kathy passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at her home in Key West. She was born on June 20, 1947 in Washington, D.C. to the late Vincent and Mary T. McCarthy.

Kathy grew up in Silver Spring, Maryland. She attended the University of Maryland for her bachelor's degree in Elementary Education and later received health care certification. She worked successfully as a school nurse at Eleanor Roosevelt High School and later at Beltsville Elementary Academy. Her love for animals was rewarded with her next job as a tech assistant at the Whipperwheel Dog Kennel. She was under the direction of Dr. Barbara Henderson and assisted by Tina. She is survived by her husband, Dr. David S. Stofa, Ph.D. of Key West; son David P. (Tammy) Stofa of Easton, Maryland; son Vincent (Holly) Stofa of Silver Spring, Maryland; five grandsons and one granddaughter, as well as McCarthy, Brogan, Keaghan, Boston, Quinn and Jessi. And, by her very best friend Cathy Berry.

Kathy loved her family, her church family and her Key West family. She was part of the "McCarthy Sisters," along with her deceased sister, Nancy. The McCarthy Sisters spread joy, happiness and love wherever they roamed. She enjoyed reading a good book, volunteering at SOS, working out at the gym, she loved her pets and, most of all, she loved her sons and their families. Memorial mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday June 28, at the Basilica of St. Mary Star of the Sea.

The Dean-Lopez Funeral Home is entrusted with all funeral arrangements.

In lieu of flowers please send donations to The Rose Renna Activity Center, in care of the Basilica of St. Mary Star of the Sea, 1010 Windsor Lane, Key West, Florida 33040.