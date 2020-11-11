1/
MARY STUBBLEBINE
MARY SYLVIA STUBBLEBINE  
On Saturday, November 7, 2020, Mary Sylvia Stubblebine, of Rockville, MD. Beloved mother of Teresa A. Franklin (Philip), grandmother of Erin P. Coleman (Jon); great-grandmother of Maxton Coleman. Also survived by sisters: Jean Zimmerman, Elaine Weber, Sister Rose McCully and brother, Franklin McCully. Sylvia was born in Leonardtown, MD on May 15, 1920. She grew up in Washington, DC. After graduating from St. Patrick's Academy in 1938, she entered federal civil service at the Internal Revenue Service until her retirement in 1977. Sylvia was married for 60 years to Edgar A. Stubblebine until his death in 2002. Services and interment at Arlington National Cemetery to be scheduled at a future date. Memorial contributions may be made to Sisters of The Holy Cross, Ministry to the Poor Fund, 100 Lourdes Hall-St. Mary's, Notre Dame, Indiana 46556. www. collinsfuneralhome.com  


Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Collins Funeral Home
500 University Blvd. West
Silver Spring, MD 20901
301-593-9500
