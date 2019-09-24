Mary Linda Sudassy
Mary Sudassy, of Wheaton, MD passed peacefully at her home surrounded by her children. Born November 24, 1931 in Asheville, North Carolina. Beloved wife of the late Eugene Sudassy. She is survived by her nine children, Margaret (Gary Melvin), Peter, Christopher, Joseph (Pranee), Andrew, Elizabeth (Brian Lofgren), Claire (Matt Munter), Thomas (Sarah), and Amelia (Josh Albert). She is also survived by 11 grandchildren and one great granddaughter, Greg, Alex, Tony, Jonathan, Emily, Thomas, Megan, Brendan, Caroline, Sidney, Isaac, and Sofia. Beloved sister to Joe Ingram, Jack Ingram, Larry Ingram, preceded in death by Alice Hamilton, Roger Ingram, Eleanor Ingram, Tom Ingram, Elizabeth Herzberg.
The family will receive friends at PUMPHREY'S COLONIAL FUNERAL HOME, 300 W. Montgomery Ave., (Route 28 just off I-270, exit 6-A) Rockville, MD on Thursday, September 26, 2019 from 9 to 10 a.m. with a service at 10 a.m. Interment to follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Cornerstone Montgomery www.cornerstonemontgomery.org
or Montgomery Hospice