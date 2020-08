Or Copy this URL to Share

Mary Ann Sures (nee Rukavina) (Age 91)

Peacefully passed away Sunday, August 2, 2020. She was a long time resident of Maryland and preceded in death by her husband Charles Sures. A memorial will be held at a later date.



