MARY LOUISE SWAN
She was born November 4, 1928 at Sibley Hospital, Washington, DC and passed away at the Gainesville Health and Rehabilitation Center on September 7, 2019. Mary was the wife of the late Benjamin Swan, and mother to Joey and James Swan. She is survived by her grandchildren, Brian and Jessica; and niece, Tessie Thompson (Bee Bee). Viewing and funeral services will be held on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at 1 p.m. at the Money & King Funeral Home, 171 W. Maple Ave., Vienna, VA. Interment will follow at Fairfax Memorial Park.