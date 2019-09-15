The Washington Post

MARY SWAN (1928 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARY SWAN.
Service Information
Money and King Funeral Home
171 Maple Avenue W
Vienna, VA
22180
(703)-938-7440
Notice
Send Flowers

 

MARY LOUISE SWAN  

She was born November 4, 1928 at Sibley Hospital, Washington, DC and passed away at the Gainesville Health and Rehabilitation Center on September 7, 2019. Mary was the wife of the late Benjamin Swan, and mother to Joey and James Swan. She is survived by her grandchildren, Brian and Jessica; and niece, Tessie Thompson (Bee Bee). Viewing and funeral services will be held on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at 1 p.m. at the Money & King Funeral Home, 171 W. Maple Ave., Vienna, VA. Interment will follow at Fairfax Memorial Park. The online guestbook is available at
Published in The Washington Post on Sept. 15, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Vienna, VA   (703) 938-7440
funeral home direction icon