

MARY C. TAYLOR (Age 94) March 31, 1926 - October 11, 2020

Mary resided at Ashby Ponds Retirement Community in Ashburn, VA. She was born on March 31, 1926 in Milwaukee, WI, to Cecilia and Angel Casteleiro, and had one sister, Mercedes. She attended Marycrest College in Davenport, IA. Mary dreamt of a life as a flight attendant traveling and exploring, but was swept off her feet by the dashing Robert Taylor. They married and moved to rural MD, where Mary raised their family and Bob worked as an aerospace engineer at the Patuxent Naval Base. They moved to Vienna, VA, in 1961. Mary had a gift for language and grammar, and read voraciously. She volunteered at the Literary Council of America and the National Air & Space Museum, belonged to the Ayrhill Garden Club, created oil paintings, needlepoint, basket weaving, and stained glass. She loved music, particularly Spanish guitar music, as it spoke to her heritage. She was also a self-taught pianist who composed music and serenaded her family. In retirement, Mary and Bob spent many years exploring museums and traveling the world, and they moved to Ashby Ponds, where Mary participated in the "Songbirds" vocal group and the Drama Club. Mary was preceded in death by her most beloved Robert, to whom she was married for 70 years. She is survived by her four children, Mary Chryst (Kirk), Eileen Taylor (Matt), Trish Hunter (Jim), and Steve Taylor (Karen), as well as her five grandchildren, Christopher, Elizabeth (Jon), Robert, Miranda and Arielle, and one great-grandson, Garrett. Memorial services will be private. Donations in her memory may be made to the Catholic Charities or the Literary Council of America.



