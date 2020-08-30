1/1
MARY TEETER
Mary Godbout Teeter  
Died peacefully on August 24, 2020 in Olney, MD at the age of 63. Mary is survived by her son, Chris, daughter-in-law, Brooke of Olney, MD; son, Kyle, daughter-in-law, Amanda of Rockledge, FL, grandchildren, Arianna, Nicholas, Vaughn, Brayden, Malachi, Carson and Marcelo, seven brothers, one sister, many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Carl Teeter, daughter, Melanie Teeter, four brothers and her parents, Gerald and Mary Godbout (Rodgers). A celebration of life will be scheduled in Olney, MD and Ocracoke Island, NC once the pandemic allows for the proper social gathering to celebrate Mary. Mary loved a celebration and we will make sure to have a good time when that time is right.  In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Montgomery Hospice Center in Mary Teeter's honor at https://www.montgomeryhospice.org/donate-and-support.

Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 30, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

