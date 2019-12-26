

Mary Gretakis Thomas



Beloved wife and mother passed peacefully on December 17, 2017. Mary's husband James A. Thomas, to whom she was married for 73 years, preceded her in death. She is survived by her daughters Helen Mavroidis and Suzanne Lacey; grandchildren John Lacey, James Thomas Lacey and Alexa Mary Mavroidis; and great-grandchildren Sierra, Kaila and James Lacey. Mary was devoted to making life better for her family and community. Mary volunteered at Virginia Hospital Center for 43 years and at Saint Katherine's Greek Orthodox Church for 40 years. A memorial service will be held on Friday, December 27th at Saint Katherine's Greek Orthodox Church, 3149 Glen Carlyn Rd, Falls Church, VA 22041 at 11 a.m. (visitation from 10 to 11 a.m.). Interment will follow at 2:30 p.m. at Columbia Gardens Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the ENDependence Center of Northern Virginia at 2300 Clarendon Blvd, Suite 305, Arlington, VA 22201.

May her memory be an eternal blessing.