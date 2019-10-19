The Washington Post

MARY THOMPSON

Guest Book
  • "A wonderful woman of God my parents,D.J and Josephine Dixon..."
    - Gwendolyn Dixon Myles
Service Information
Marshall-March Funeral Home - Washington Cathedral Chapel
4217 Ninth Street, N.W.
Washington, DC
20011
(202)-723-1250
Viewing
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
12:00 PM
DuPont Park Seventh Day Adventist Church
3985 Massachusetts Ave SE
Washington, DC
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
1:00 PM
DuPont Park Seventh Day Adventist Church
3985 Massachusetts Ave SE
Washington, DC
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 
 

MARY J. THOMPSON (Age 101)  

A celebration of life service will be held for Mary J. Thompson, 101, years old, who passed on October 3, 2019. The funeral service will be held at DuPont Park Seventh Day Adventist Church located at 3985 Massachusetts Ave SE, Washington, DC 20019, on Sunday, October 20, 2019. Viewing will be at 12 noon, the funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Mary J. Thompson was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Elder W.A. Thompson and her daughter Renee. She leaves to mourn her daughter Cheryl, six grandchildren, three great grandchildren, and a host of relatives and friends.
Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 19, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.