MARY J. THOMPSON (Age 101)
A celebration of life service will be held for Mary J. Thompson, 101, years old, who passed on October 3, 2019. The funeral service will be held at DuPont Park Seventh Day Adventist Church located at 3985 Massachusetts Ave SE, Washington, DC 20019, on Sunday, October 20, 2019. Viewing will be at 12 noon, the funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Mary J. Thompson was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Elder W.A. Thompson and her daughter Renee. She leaves to mourn her daughter Cheryl, six grandchildren, three great grandchildren, and a host of relatives and friends.